Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian produces precision performance against Tucson Empire 57-29

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian handled Tucson Empire 57-29 in an impressive showing in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Tucson Empire faced off on February 11, 2022 at Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 3, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian squared off with Florence in a basketball game. For more, click here.
