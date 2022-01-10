Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian records sound decision over Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 58-51

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 58-51 for an Arizona boys basketball victory on January 10.
In recent action on January 4, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian faced off against Tucson Tanque Verde and Tucson Palo Verde Magnet took on Tucson Empire on January 4 at Tucson Palo Verde Magnet. For a full recap, click here.
Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian's shooting moved to a 21-20 lead over Tucson Palo Verde Magnet at the half.
Conditioning showed as Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian outscored Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 37-31 in the final period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.