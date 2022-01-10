 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian records sound decision over Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 58-51

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian records sound decision over Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 58-51

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 58-51 for an Arizona boys basketball victory on January 10.

In recent action on January 4, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian faced off against Tucson Tanque Verde and Tucson Palo Verde Magnet took on Tucson Empire on January 4 at Tucson Palo Verde Magnet. For a full recap, click here.

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian's shooting moved to a 21-20 lead over Tucson Palo Verde Magnet at the half.

Conditioning showed as Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian outscored Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 37-31 in the final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News