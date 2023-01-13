Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian tacks win on Tucson Catalina 66-34

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian showed no mercy to Tucson Catalina, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 66-34 victory in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 13.
Last season, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Tucson Catalina squared off with February 8, 2022 at Tucson Catalina High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian faced off against Thatcher. For results, click here.
