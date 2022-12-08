Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian thumps Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro in punishing decision 64-38

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro's defense for a 64-38 win in Arizona boys basketball on December 8.
In recent action on December 2, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove and Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian took on Nogales on December 1 at Nogales High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…