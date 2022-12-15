 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Rincon claims gritty victory against Tucson Mica Mountain 62-58

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Tucson Rincon did just enough to beat Tucson Mica Mountain 62-58 during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Tucson Rincon and Tucson Mica Mountain squared off with January 28, 2022 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 8, Tucson Mica Mountain faced off against Tucson Sabino and Tucson Rincon took on Tucson Ironwood Ridge on December 8 at Tucson Ironwood Ridge High School. For a full recap, click here.

