Tucson Rincon comes up short in matchup with Tucson 82-64

Tucson notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Tucson Rincon 82-64 for an Arizona boys basketball victory on January 19.

The last time Tucson and Tucson Rincon played in a 66-53 game on January 11, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 13, Tucson Rincon faced off against Tucson Cholla and Tucson took on Vail Cienega on January 12 at Tucson High School. Click here for a recap.

