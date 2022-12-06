Tucson Rincon mows down Tucson Desert View 76-46

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Tucson Rincon put away Tucson Desert View 76-46 in Arizona boys basketball on December 6.
Last season, Tucson Rincon and Tucson Desert View squared off with February 8, 2022 at Tucson Rincon High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 1, Tucson Rincon squared off with Sierra Vista Buena in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
