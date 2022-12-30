Tucson Rincon survives close clash with Tucson Pueblo Magnet 63-58

Tucson Rincon edged Tucson Pueblo Magnet 63-58 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on December 30.
In recent action on December 19, Tucson Pueblo Magnet faced off against Tucson Sunnyside and Tucson Rincon took on Nogales on December 22 at Nogales High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…