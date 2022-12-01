Tucson Rincon takes victory lap past Sierra Vista Buena 68-41

Tucson Rincon built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 68-41 win over Sierra Vista Buena for an Arizona boys basketball victory on December 1.
The last time Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Rincon played in a 70-49 game on December 10, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.