Tucson Sabino blitzes Tucson Empire in dominating victory 69-41

Tucson Sabino's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Tucson Empire during a 69-41 blowout for an Arizona boys basketball victory on December 6.
The last time Tucson Sabino and Tucson Empire played in a 79-31 game on January 31, 2022. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 1, Tucson Empire faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove and Tucson Sabino took on Tucson Sahuaro on December 1 at Tucson Sahuaro High School. For a full recap, click here.
