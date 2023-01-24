Tucson Sabino comes up short in matchup with Sierra Vista Buena 73-54

No quarter was granted as Sierra Vista Buena blunted Tucson Sabino's plans 73-54 on January 24 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
The last time Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Sabino played in a 72-60 game on January 28, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 18, Tucson Sabino faced off against Tucson Palo Verde Magnet and Sierra Vista Buena took on Tucson Ironwood Ridge on January 12 at Tucson Ironwood Ridge High School. Click here for a recap.
