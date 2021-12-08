 Skip to main content
Tucson Sabino controls the action and Nogales in affair 85-64

Yes, Tucson Sabino looked superb in beating Nogales, but no autographs please after its 85-64 victory at Nogales High on December 8 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 2, Nogales faced off against Tucson Marana and Tucson Sabino took on Sahuarita on December 3 at Tucson Sabino High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

