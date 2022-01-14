Tucson Sabino engulfs Tucson Tanque Verde in flames 71-49

Tucson Sabino swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Tucson Tanque Verde 71-49 at Tucson Tanque Verde High on January 14 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 7, Tucson Tanque Verde faced off against Tucson Palo Verde Magnet and Tucson Sabino took on Tucson Sahuaro on January 6 at Tucson Sahuaro High School. Click here for a recap
