Tucson Sabino gallops past Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 70-53

Saddled up and ready to go, Tucson Sabino spurred past Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 70-53 in Arizona boys basketball action on January 18.
The last time Tucson Sabino and Tucson Palo Verde Magnet played in a 65-59 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off against Tucson Empire and Tucson Sabino took on Tucson Tanque Verde on January 11 at Tucson Tanque Verde High School. For a full recap, click here.
