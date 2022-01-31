Tucson Sabino overpowers Tucson Empire in thorough beating 79-31

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Tucson Sabino broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 79-31 explosion on Tucson Empire at Tucson Empire High on January 31 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 20, Tucson Empire faced off against Tucson Tanque Verde and Tucson Sabino took on Safford on January 25 at Tucson Sabino High School. For more, click here.
