Tucson Sabino pockets narrow victory over Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 56-52

Tucson Sabino found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 56-52 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Tucson Sabino squared off with February 10, 2022 at Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 18, Tucson Sabino faced off against Tucson Palo Verde Magnet and Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian took on Winslow on January 21 at Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. For a full recap, click here.
