Tucson Sabino produces precision performance against Tucson San Miguel 87-32

Tucson Sabino's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Tucson San Miguel 87-32 in Arizona boys basketball action on January 31.

In recent action on January 24, Tucson Sabino faced off against Sierra Vista Buena . For results, click here. Tucson San Miguel took on Tucson Palo Verde Magnet on January 24 at Tucson Palo Verde Magnet. For more, click here.

