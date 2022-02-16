Tucson Sabino sprints past Mesa Eastmark 75-62

Tucson Sabino notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Mesa Eastmark 75-62 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on February 16.

Tucson Sabino broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 56-49 lead over Mesa Eastmark.

