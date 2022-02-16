Tucson Sabino sprints past Mesa Eastmark 75-62

Tucson Sabino notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Mesa Eastmark 75-62 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on February 16.
Recently on February 10 , Tucson Sabino squared up on Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian in a basketball game . For more, click here.
Tucson Sabino broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 56-49 lead over Mesa Eastmark.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!