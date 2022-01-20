Tucson Sabino sprints past Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 68-57

Saddled up and ready to go, Tucson Sabino spurred past Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 68-57 in Arizona boys basketball on January 20.
In recent action on January 14, Tucson Sabino faced off against Tucson Tanque Verde and Tucson Palo Verde Magnet took on Tucson San Miguel on January 13 at Tucson Palo Verde Magnet. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
