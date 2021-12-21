Tucson Sabino survives taut tilt with Tucson Pueblo Magnet 65-64

Tucson Sabino found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Tucson Pueblo Magnet 65-64 in Arizona boys basketball on December 21.
In recent action on December 14, Tucson Pueblo Magnet faced off against Tucson Amphitheater and Tucson Sabino took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on December 14 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School. Click here for a recap
