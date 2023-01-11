Tucson Sabino survives taut tilt with Tucson Tanque Verde 62-59

Tucson Sabino swapped jabs before dispatching Tucson Tanque Verde 62-59 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 11.
The last time Tucson Sabino and Tucson Tanque Verde played in a 78-58 game on February 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 3, Tucson Tanque Verde squared off with Safford in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…