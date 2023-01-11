 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Sahuaro designs winning blueprint against Tucson Pueblo Magnet 62-50

Saddled up and ready to go, Tucson Sahuaro spurred past Tucson Pueblo Magnet 62-50 in Arizona boys basketball action on January 11.

Last season, Tucson Sahuaro and Tucson Pueblo Magnet faced off on February 7, 2022 at Tucson Sahuaro High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 5, Tucson Pueblo Magnet squared off with Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona's Pelle Larsson says Wildcats 'are hungry to get on a new run' entering Oregon trip

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News