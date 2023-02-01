Tucson Sahuaro designs winning blueprint against Tucson Salpointe Catholic 55-45

Tucson Sahuaro had its hands full but finally brushed off Tucson Salpointe Catholic 55-45 at Tucson Sahuaro High on February 1 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Tucson Sahuaro faced off on January 24, 2022 at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 26, Tucson Sahuaro faced off against Tucson Flowing Wells . For results, click here. Tucson Salpointe Catholic took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on January 27 at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
