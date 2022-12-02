Tucson Sahuaro makes Tucson Mica Mountain walk the plank 81-53

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Tucson Sahuaro did exactly that with an 81-53 win against Tucson Mica Mountain in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on December 2.

