Tucson Sahuaro overwhelms Tucson Flowing Wells 52-32

It would have taken a herculean effort for Tucson Flowing Wells to claim this one, and Tucson Sahuaro wouldn't allow that in a 52-32 decision in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 26.
In recent action on January 20, Tucson Sahuaro faced off against Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Flowing Wells took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on January 19 at Tucson Flowing Wells High School. For more, click here.
