Tucson Sahuaro rains down on Tucson Sabino 74-46

Tucson Sahuaro showed top form to dominate Tucson Sabino during a 74-46 victory in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on December 1.
The last time Tucson Sahuaro and Tucson Sabino played in a 56-51 game on January 6, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.