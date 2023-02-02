Tucson Sahuaro offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Tucson Desert View during this 70-31 victory on February 2 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 26, Tucson Sahuaro faced off against Tucson Flowing Wells . Click here for a recap. Tucson Desert View took on Nogales on January 26 at Tucson Desert View High School. For results, click here.