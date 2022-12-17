 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Tucson Sahuaro slides past Centennial Arapahoe in fretful clash 55-50

Tucson Sahuaro showed its poise to outlast a game Centennial Arapahoe squad for a 55-50 victory on December 17 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

Recently on December 7, Tucson Sahuaro squared off with Tucson Marana in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News