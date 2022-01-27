Tucson Sahuaro topples Tucson Cholla 55-48

A tight-knit tilt turned in Tucson Sahuaro's direction just enough to squeeze past Tucson Cholla 55-48 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Tucson Cholla faced off against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Tucson Sahuaro took on Tucson Palo Verde Magnet on January 17 at Tucson Palo Verde Magnet. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
