Tucson Sahuaro triumphs in strong showing over Tucson Marana 76-16

Tucson Sahuaro raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 76-16 win over Tucson Marana on December 7 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 2, Tucson Marana faced off against San Tan Valley Poston Butte and Tucson Sahuaro took on Tucson Mica Mountain on December 2 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. For more, click here.
