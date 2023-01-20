Tucson Salpointe Catholic chalks up convincing victory over Nogales 64-39

It was a tough night for Nogales which was overmatched by Tucson Salpointe Catholic in this 64-39 verdict.
Last season, Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Nogales faced off on January 31, 2022 at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Nogales faced off against Catalina Foothills and Tucson Salpointe Catholic took on Tucson Pueblo Magnet on January 12 at Tucson Pueblo Magnet High School. Click here for a recap.
