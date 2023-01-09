 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Salpointe Catholic claims close encounter of the winning kind over Catalina Foothills 65-62

Tucson Salpointe Catholic didn't flinch, finally repelling Catalina Foothills 65-62 on January 9 in Arizona boys high school basketball.

Last season, Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Catalina Foothills faced off on February 2, 2022 at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High School. For results, click here.

Recently on December 27, Catalina Foothills squared off with Prescott in a basketball game. For more, click here.

