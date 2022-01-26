Tucson Salpointe Catholic clips Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro in tight victory 74-67

Tucson Salpointe Catholic wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 74-67 victory over Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro for an Arizona boys basketball victory on January 26.
In recent action on January 20, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against Surprise Paradise Honors and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro took on Tucson Cholla on January 21 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.