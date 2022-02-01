Tucson Salpointe Catholic controls the action and Tucson Mountain View in affair 64-44

Tucson Salpointe Catholic earned a convincing 64-44 win over Tucson Mountain View in Arizona boys basketball action on February 1.
In recent action on January 26, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Tucson Mountain View took on Tucson Flowing Wells on January 25 at Tucson Mountain View High School. For more, click here.
