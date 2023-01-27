Tucson Salpointe Catholic engulfs Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro in point barrage 84-36

Tucson Salpointe Catholic flexed its muscle and floored Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 84-36 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
The last time Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro played in a 74-67 game on January 26, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 20, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against Nogales and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro took on Tucson Flowing Wells on January 19 at Tucson Flowing Wells High School. Click here for a recap.
