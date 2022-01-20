Tucson Salpointe Catholic gallops past Surprise Paradise Honors 57-44

Tucson Salpointe Catholic trucked Surprise Paradise Honors on the road to a 57-44 victory at Surprise Paradise Honors High on January 20 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

Tucson Salpointe Catholic broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 42-32 lead over Surprise Paradise Honors.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.