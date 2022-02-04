Tucson Salpointe Catholic hustles by Sierra Vista Buena in victory 83-66

Saddled up and ready to go, Tucson Salpointe Catholic spurred past Sierra Vista Buena 83-66 on February 4 in Arizona boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 28, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Sierra Vista Buena took on Tucson Sabino on January 28 at Tucson Sabino High School. For a full recap, click here.
