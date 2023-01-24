Tucson Salpointe Catholic hustles by Tucson Flowing Wells 57-43

Tucson Salpointe Catholic charged Tucson Flowing Wells and collected a 57-43 victory in Arizona boys basketball action on January 24.
In recent action on January 19, Tucson Flowing Wells faced off against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Tucson Salpointe Catholic took on Vail Cienega on January 19 at Vail Cienega High School. For a full recap, click here.
