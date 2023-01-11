Tucson Salpointe Catholic overcomes Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 65-47

Tucson Salpointe Catholic dumped Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 65-47 for an Arizona boys basketball victory on January 11.
The last time Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro played in a 74-67 game on January 26, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 5, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro faced off against Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Tucson Salpointe Catholic took on Tucson Flowing Wells on January 5 at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High School. Click here for a recap.
