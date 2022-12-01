Tucson Salpointe Catholic prevails over Rio Rico 92-34

Tucson Salpointe Catholic's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 92-34 win over Rio Rico in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Rio Rico faced off on February 15, 2022 at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High School. Click here for a recap
