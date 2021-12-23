Tucson Salpointe Catholic records sound decision over Mesa Mountain View 61-52

With little to no wiggle room, Tucson Salpointe Catholic nosed past Mesa Mountain View 61-52 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on December 23.

The Lancers' offense moved to a 32-31 lead over the Toros at halftime.

There was no room for doubt as the Lancers added to their advantage with a 29-21 margin in the closing period.

