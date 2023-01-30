 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Salpointe Catholic rides the rough off Tucson Pueblo Magnet 54-42

Playing with a winning hand, Tucson Salpointe Catholic trumped Tucson Pueblo Magnet 54-42 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Tucson Pueblo Magnet squared off with January 28, 2022 at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against Tucson Flowing Wells . For results, click here. Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on January 24 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School. Click here for a recap.

