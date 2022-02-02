Tucson Salpointe Catholic tacks win on Catalina Foothills 65-35

Tucson Salpointe Catholic swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Catalina Foothills 65-35 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 28, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Catalina Foothills took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on January 28 at Catalina Foothills High School. For more, click here.
