Tucson St. Augustine Catholic edges Tucson San Miguel in tough test 34-25

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Tucson St. Augustine Catholic passed in a 34-25 victory at Tucson San Miguel's expense in Arizona boys basketball on February 4.
In recent action on January 28, Tucson San Miguel faced off against Miami and Tucson St Augustine Catholic took on Miami on January 25 at Miami High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!