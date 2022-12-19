Tucson Sunnyside can't hang with Tucson Pueblo Magnet 79-60

Tucson Pueblo Magnet turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 79-60 win over Tucson Sunnyside in Arizona boys basketball action on December 19.
In recent action on December 12, Tucson Sunnyside faced off against Catalina Foothills and Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Tucson Palo Verde Magnet on December 14 at Tucson Palo Verde Magnet. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…