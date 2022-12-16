 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Sunnyside pockets narrow victory over Nogales 76-67

Tucson Sunnyside poked just enough holes in Nogales' defense to garner a taut, 76-67 victory on December 16 in Arizona boys high school basketball.

The last time Tucson Sunnyside and Nogales played in a 58-54 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 6, Nogales faced off against Tucson Marana and Tucson Sunnyside took on Tucson Cholla on December 8 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News