Tucson Sunnyside pockets narrow victory over Nogales 76-67

Tucson Sunnyside poked just enough holes in Nogales' defense to garner a taut, 76-67 victory on December 16 in Arizona boys high school basketball.
The last time Tucson Sunnyside and Nogales played in a 58-54 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Nogales faced off against Tucson Marana and Tucson Sunnyside took on Tucson Cholla on December 8 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. For more, click here.
