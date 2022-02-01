Tucson Sunnyside pounds out steady beat in win over Nogales 58-54

Tucson Sunnyside posted a tight 58-54 win over Nogales in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on February 1.
In recent action on January 21, Nogales faced off against Tucson Rincon and Tucson Sunnyside took on Sierra Vista Buena on January 20 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. For more, click here.
