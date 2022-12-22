Tucson Sunnyside wins tense tussle with Sahuarita 51-46

Tucson Sunnyside posted a narrow 51-46 win over Sahuarita in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on December 22.
In recent action on December 16, Tucson Sunnyside faced off against Nogales and Sahuarita took on St David on December 17 at Sahuarita High School. For a full recap, click here.
