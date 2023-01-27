 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Tanque Verde dominates Tucson Catalina 64-34

Tucson Tanque Verde put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Tucson Catalina for a 64-34 victory during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Tucson Tanque Verde and Tucson Catalina squared off with January 31, 2022 at Tucson Tanque Verde High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 18, Tucson Tanque Verde faced off against Thatcher and Tucson Catalina took on Safford on January 21 at Safford High School. For a full recap, click here.

