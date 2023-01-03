Tucson Tanque Verde squeezes past Safford 43-36

Tucson Tanque Verde fans held their breath in an uneasy 43-36 victory over Safford for an Arizona boys basketball victory on January 3.
Last season, Tucson Tanque Verde and Safford faced off on February 8, 2022 at Safford High School. For more, click here.
